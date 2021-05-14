Rutgers Basketball hasn't hosted any recruits in over a year as the NCAA imposed a dead period that goes all the way back to March 2020. However that dead period is finally set to come to an end on June 1st and the Scarlet Knights are wasting no time getting recruits on campus.

Class of 2022 guard Ben Shtolzberg will become the first official visitor for Rutgers as he plans on taking a three day trip to campus starting on June 4th and the trip will last until June 6th.

