Rutgers Basketball reveals new uniforms for the 2021-22 season
The Rutgers men's basketball program has always added some tweaks every year to its uniforms ever since the Scarlet Knights signed a partnership with Adidas in 2017. Here's the first look at what the uniforms will look like for the 2021-22 season.
**All photos are courtesy of Rutgers Men's Basketball social media pages**
