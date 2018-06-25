On Monday afternoon, Rutgers officially announced the design on Social Media with various artist renderings of what the new court design will look like.

Since the initial announcement that Rutgers Athletic Center would be receiving a new court design, fans have been speculating on what the new court logo might look like.

Introducing the first look at our brand new court at The RAC. Rutgers is, and will always be, the State University of New Jersey.

Here is what AD Pat Hobbs had to say about the new logo and other renovations coming to the RAC.



“Right now we are putting down a new floor, that will have the imprint of New Jersey on the floor,” Hobbs stated. “It will be something very different, so our fans will be greeted by that when they arrive for our games next year. We are looking into a hospitality areas and see if we can do some things to upgrade that. Right now we are also working with a consultant to value our naming rights for the RAC. When we get those reports back we expect to go out in the fall and start working on that.”

Along with the new court logo, Rutgers is also in the process of building a brand new practice facility called the RWJ Barnabas Health Center that will house the basketball, wrestling, gymnastics programs. You can read more on the RWJ Health Center and what’s next for Rutgers Athletics right here.