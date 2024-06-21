Rutgers Basketball Notebook -- Week One Practice Thoughts
Rutgers Basketball started practice this week for the first time of the summer and The Knight Report was able to get in on Friday morning to watch live as the team practiced inside of the RWJ Barnabas Athletic Performance Center today.
With that being said, let's dive right in to some of the highlights from today's practice.
– The rotations during practice were a bit different today from the videos we’ve seen on social media, with one unit featuring Tyson Acuff, Jeremiah Williams, Ace Bailey, Zach Martini and Lathan Sommerville. The other unit was Jamichael Davis, Jordan Derkack, Bryce Dortch, Dylan Grant and Emmanuel Ogbole.
– Overall the shooting was much improved from last year, the team has taken another leap in terms of tempo and this team is beyond deep. They can legitimately go 12 deep if they wanted to and the amount of different lineup combos is unlimited. Also the tempo took a leap compared to last year, as guys are just constantly moving on both offense and defense. Once again I expect this team to be in transition quite a bit, especially on the offensive end.
