– The rotations during practice were a bit different today from the videos we’ve seen on social media, with one unit featuring Tyson Acuff, Jeremiah Williams, Ace Bailey, Zach Martini and Lathan Sommerville. The other unit was Jamichael Davis, Jordan Derkack, Bryce Dortch, Dylan Grant and Emmanuel Ogbole.

– Overall the shooting was much improved from last year, the team has taken another leap in terms of tempo and this team is beyond deep. They can legitimately go 12 deep if they wanted to and the amount of different lineup combos is unlimited. Also the tempo took a leap compared to last year, as guys are just constantly moving on both offense and defense. Once again I expect this team to be in transition quite a bit, especially on the offensive end.