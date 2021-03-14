For the first time in 30 years, the Rutgers men's basketball team is finally going back to the NCAA tournament.

Sunday, NCAA selection committee awarded the Scarlet Knights a 10-seed after they finished the year with an overall record of 15-11 and 10-10 in the Big Ten Conference during the regular season.

With Rutgers being selected as a No. 10 seed in the Midwest region, it is now set to take on the 7-seeded Clemson Tigers in the first round of the tournament.

Originally, the games were set to take place in locations around the country, but due to the ongoing pandemic all games will be played in four different locations throughout the state of Indiana.

