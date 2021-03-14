Rutgers Basketball makes the NCAA Tournament for first time in 30 years
For the first time in 30 years, the Rutgers men's basketball team is finally going back to the NCAA tournament.
Sunday, NCAA selection committee awarded the Scarlet Knights a 10-seed after they finished the year with an overall record of 15-11 and 10-10 in the Big Ten Conference during the regular season.
With Rutgers being selected as a No. 10 seed in the Midwest region, it is now set to take on the 7-seeded Clemson Tigers in the first round of the tournament.
Originally, the games were set to take place in locations around the country, but due to the ongoing pandemic all games will be played in four different locations throughout the state of Indiana.
The last time the Scarlet Knights were selected in the tournament was the 1990-1991 season, when then head coach Bob Wenzel led his team to a record of 19-10 and they were selected as a 9-seed in the Southeast region.
It was an interesting year for the Scarlet Knights, who had a roller coaster type season in head coach Steve Pikiell’s fifth year with the program. The Scarlet Knights started out the season hot winning seven of their first eight games before going on a five-game losing streak only to bounce back and win five of their next six
Rutgers also notched its second winning season in a row and it was also ranked in the AP Top 25 for eight of the 15 weeks this season, earning a ranking as high as No. 11 back in late December.
Stay tuned on The Knight Report as we will have tons of coverage on this year’s tournament squad, game previews and more.
