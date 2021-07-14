Rutgers Basketball loses two assistants, shuffling staff this offseason

Rutgers Basketball has reshuffled their staff after two assistants are moving on from the program, according Asbury Park Press’ Jerry Carino .

According to Carino, the Scarlet Knights lost Greg “Shoes” Vetrone as he will head to St. John’s to become a full time assistant coach for the Red Storm. Vetrone was a full-time assistant under former Rutgers head coach Eddie Jordan from 2014-2016, but was kept on staff by Steve Pikiell and served as the Director of Player Development.

On top of the loss of Vetrone, Rutgers also lost assistant Ben Asher who was originally considered the Special Asst. to the Head Coach from 2016-2019 before being promoted to Director of Basketball Operations and Recruiting in 2020. According to the report, Asher is headed to Youngstown State as a recruiting assistant. Asher was known as an up and comer in the industry and was also named to the 2020 NABC 30-Under-30 Team.

Now onto the shuffling of staff roles, the report continued as it read that former Director of Basketball Administration TJ Thompson has been promoted to recruiting assistant, joining guys like Brandin Knight and Karl Hobbs in the same role. This new role will be Thompson’s first official college assistant coaching role and will allow him to travel to events and recruit kids off of campus. Similar to Asher, Thompson is considered an up and comer in the coaching industry.

It is currently unknown what Stephen Hayn’s role will be, but TKR has learned that he is still on staff in some capacity.