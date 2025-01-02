Rutgers Basketball is back on the road versus Indiana Thursday night

Rutgers Basketball is back on the road again today, as they are getting ready to start Big Ten play full time with a matchup against Indiana on Thursday night.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV/STREAM: Peacock
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Indiana Hoosiers
WHEN: Thursday at 8:30pm ET
WHERE: Assembly Hall (17,222) -- Bloomington, Indiana
SPREAD: Indiana -5.5pts || Over/Under set at 157.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 INDIANA RECORD: 10-3 (1-1) / Notable wins versus South Carolina (86), Providence (88) and UNC Greensboro (120).
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 18th time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Rutgers leading the series 9-8. The Scarlet Knights also won nine of the past 11 games.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
