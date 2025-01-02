Advertisement
Published Jan 2, 2025
Rutgers Basketball is back on the road versus Indiana Thursday night
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Rutgers Basketball is back on the road again today, as they are getting ready to start Big Ten play full time with a matchup against Indiana on Thursday night.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV/STREAM: Peacock

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Indiana Hoosiers

WHEN: Thursday at 8:30pm ET

WHERE: Assembly Hall (17,222) -- Bloomington, Indiana

SPREAD: Indiana -5.5pts || Over/Under set at 157.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMNET RANKINGKENPOMESPN BPIBART TORVIK

Rutgers

84

74

70

80

Indiana

67

57

58

58

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 INDIANA RECORD: 10-3 (1-1) / Notable wins versus South Carolina (86), Providence (88) and UNC Greensboro (120).

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 18th time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Rutgers leading the series 9-8. The Scarlet Knights also won nine of the past 11 games.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

