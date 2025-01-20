Advertisement
Published Jan 20, 2025
Rutgers Basketball Hits Road For Sunday Game Versus Penn State
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Rutgers Basketball is back on the road once again today, as they take the trip out to Pennsylvania to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV/STREAM: Peacock

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

WHEN: Sunday at 6:30pm ET

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- University Park, Pennsylvania

SPREAD: Penn State -6.5pts || Over / Under at 157.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMNET RANKINGKENPOMESPN BPIBART TORVIK

Rutgers

85

82

72

88

Penn State

47

49

53

60

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 PENN STATE RECORD: 12-6 (2-5) / Notable wins versus Purdue (10), Northwestern (51) and Virginia Tech (184)

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 84th time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Penn State leading the series 45-38. The Scarlet Knights won the most recent matchup, defeating the Nittany Lions 80-76.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

