Rutgers Basketball Hits Road For Sunday Game Versus Penn State

Rutgers Basketball is back on the road once again today, as they take the trip out to Pennsylvania to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV/STREAM: Peacock
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
WHEN: Sunday at 6:30pm ET
WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- University Park, Pennsylvania
SPREAD: Penn State -6.5pts || Over / Under at 157.5pts
2024-25 PENN STATE RECORD: 12-6 (2-5) / Notable wins versus Purdue (10), Northwestern (51) and Virginia Tech (184)
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 84th time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Penn State leading the series 45-38. The Scarlet Knights won the most recent matchup, defeating the Nittany Lions 80-76.
