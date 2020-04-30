Peter Kiss appears set to leave Rutgers basketball just three years after joining the program as the redshirt junior guard entered the NCAA transfer portal today, per Chris Iseman of NorthJersey.com.

Kiss, a former Quinnipiac recruit, redshirted his first season with the program due to the NCAA transfer guidelines. After sitting out, Kiss played in 30 games as a redshirt sophomore, but this past season he appeared in just one game.

