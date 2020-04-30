Rutgers Basketball guard Peter Kiss enters the transfer portal
Peter Kiss appears set to leave Rutgers basketball just three years after joining the program as the redshirt junior guard entered the NCAA transfer portal today, per Chris Iseman of NorthJersey.com.
Kiss, a former Quinnipiac recruit, redshirted his first season with the program due to the NCAA transfer guidelines. After sitting out, Kiss played in 30 games as a redshirt sophomore, but this past season he appeared in just one game.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound combo guard was the third recruit that Steve Pikiell and crew brought in during the 2017 recruiting class that also featured the likes of Geo Baker, Souf Mensah, Myles Johnson and Mamadou Doucoure.
Rutgers saw its season end early as both the Big Ten and NCAA canceled their postseason tournaments. The Scarlet Knights will lose three seniors this offseason in graduate transfer forward Akwasi Yeboah, forward/center Shaq Carter and guard Joey Downes.
With the latest transfer, Rutgers Basketball now has one scholarship remaining for the 2020 class, but they are expected to roll the scholarship over to the next class.
