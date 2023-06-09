On Friday morning, Rutgers Basketball's starting guard Paul Mulcahy has announced that he has entered the transfer portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere.

Mulcahy originally committed and signed with Rutgers out of high school as a member of the 2019 recruiting class from Gill St. Bernard's (NJ) over offers from Boston College, UConn, Florida, Georgia Tech, Marquette, Northwestern, Seton Hall, Virginia Tech and several others.

During his four seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Mulcahy appeared in 121 total games (81 starts), managing 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

This past season as a fourth year junior, Mulcahy averaged 8.3ppg, 3.5rpg, 4.9apg and 1.5spg while shooting 41.6% from the field and 37.0% from beyond the arc.

The news of Mulcahy's departure shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as Derek Simpson began to emerge as the lead guard late last season for the Scarlet Knights and they also added another guard this offseason in transfer Noah Fernandes as well.

The New Jersey native is now the fifth scholarship from this past season to enter the transfer portal for the Scarlet Knights this offseason, as he joins Cam Spencer (TBD), Jalen Miller (Oral Roberts), Dean Reiber (Charlotte) and Oskar Palmquist.

Stay tuned for more on Mulcahy and other Rutgers Basketball news right here on The Knight Report!