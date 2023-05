On Friday morning, Rutgers Basketball's starting guard Cam Spencer has announced that he has entered the transfer portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere.

The news of Spencer’s departure is a bit surprising as he once again set to be a leading scorer for the program after averaging 13.2ppg, 3.8rpg, 3.1apg, and 2.0spg while shooting 44.4% from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc last season.

The Maryland native is now the fourth scholarship from this past season to enter the transfer portal for the Scarlet Knights this offseason, as he joins Jalen Miller (Oral Roberts), Dean Reiber (Charlotte) and Oskar Palmquist (Elon).

Stay tuned for more on Spencer and other Rutgers Basketball news right here on The Knight Report!