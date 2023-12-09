With the win, the Scarlet Knights move to 6-3 on the year, while Seton Hall falls to 5-4. Here's three thoughts on the rivalry win.

After a ten-year drought at the Prudential Center, Rutgers men's basketball defeated Seton Hall 70-63 to take home the Garden State Hardwood Classic for the first time since 2019. They led a dominant defensive effort that saw the Pirates only shoot 36t% from the floor and 15% from the three-point line.

Perimeter efficiency carries the offense

Rutgers' early lead was sparked by success from the perimeter, as their first 12 points of the game were from behind the three-point line. Overall in the half, they shot a blistering 7-for-14 from three-point range, finishing 12-for-24 for the entire game. Noah Fernandes led the way with 15 points, including 3-for-5 from three-point land.

Gavin Griffiths rebounded from a scoreless night in the loss against Wake Forest and hit three huge treys for 9 first-half points. Jamichael Davis had a career night with 11 points and six assists, including two three-pointers. All in all, the Scarlet Knights were dominant from the outside to generate a lead and push it even further.

Cliff dominated down low

After a few tough games, Rutgers' anchor down low took the Joe Calabrese MVP honors, with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and seven blocks, to give him 18 rejections over his last three games. Not only was he dominant on defense, he looked more comfortable operating on offense, and even kicked out of the post to set up a Fernandes triple. He was a big factor in slowing down Jaden Bediako and the Pirates' rebounding force.

It was a much-needed bounce-back performance for the senior, stepping up when the Scarlet Knights needed him most.

"Mawot Magic" returns

Mawot Mag spent 307 days rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in the win over Michigan State on February 4th, and made his return providing a defensive spark. He only logged four points, but he grabbed eight rebounds and made high-level plays on both ends of the floor, oftentimes matching up with Seton Hall star Kadary Richmond.

His return provided so much for Rutgers, and even Richmond gave him props postgame, noting "I’m happy to see him healthy and back on the court, and I think he did a decent job guarding me”. Expect him to continue to ramp up his intensity as the season goes on.