In what could have been viewed as a potential landmine game, Rutgers Basketball stepped right over Minnesota as it rolled past the Golden Gophers 90-55 at Jersey Mike's Arena to hand them their sixth straight loss.

After Joshua Ola-Joseph's layup cut it to a five-point game for Minnesota with 1:28 left in the first half, Rutgers used a 19-4 run to open up a 48-28 advantage with 14:48 to go in the game. From there, the Scarlet Knights cruised to a 35-point victory led by Cam Spencer who had 17 points and went 5-6 from the field and 3-3 from three.

As a team, Rutgers (15-7, 7-4 Big Ten) had a productive day on offense as it finished shooting 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from three. Rutgers also recorded its most assists in a Big Ten game ever as it finished with 30 on 37 buckets.

This was also a contest that saw the Scarlet Knights impose its will in the paint as it outscored the Golden Gophers 46-26.

Cliff Omoruyi tallied 13 points and seven rebounds while Caleb McConnell had 13 points and six rebounds. Mawot Mag also netted 10 points on 5-6 shooting.

In addition, Rutgers' bench got involved in the party as Oskar Palmquist recorded a career-high 13 points while Aundre Hyatt had 10.

Rutgers had a solid first half as it shot 52 percent from the field and went into halftime up 34-24. The Scarlet Knights also dominated the paint as it outscored Minnesota 20-8.

Cliff Omoruyi helped the Scarlet Knights get off to a hot start as he offered seven of their first nine points and pulled down four rebounds. Cam Spencer also scored seven points.

This marked the first time Rutgers has scored 80+ points in back-to-back Big Ten games and its largest margin of victory in a conference game since joining the Big Ten.

Minnesota (7-14, 1-10 Big Ten) was without its leading scorer Dawson Garcia due to injury while Antwone Woolfolk was out for Rutgers for personal reasons.