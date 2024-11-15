Rutgers Basketball defeats Monmouth in Ace Bailey's debut on Friday night

No. 24 Rutgers Basketball moves to 3-0 on the season, as they defeated the Monmouth Hawks 98-81 on Friday night inside of Jersey Mike's Arena.
Rutgers will be back in action on Monday night as they welcome Merrimack to Jersey Mike's Arena. The game will tip off at 6:30 pm and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
