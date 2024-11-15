Advertisement
Published Nov 15, 2024
Rutgers Basketball defeats Monmouth in Ace Bailey's debut on Friday night
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
No. 24 Rutgers Basketball moves to 3-0 on the season, as they defeated the Monmouth Hawks 98-81 on Friday night inside of Jersey Mike's Arena.

Rutgers will be back in action on Monday night as they welcome Merrimack to Jersey Mike's Arena. The game will tip off at 6:30 pm and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

