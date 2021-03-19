TheKnightReport - Rutgers Basketball defeats Clemson to move on in NCAA Tournament

For the first time since the 1982-83 season, Rutgers Basketball is heading to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Scarlet Knights were able to defeat the Clemson Tigers by a final score of 60-56 to ensure at least one more game in the tournament.

Rutgers was led in scoring by guard Jacob Young who contributed 13pts to go along with his three rebounds and one assist. Guard Geo Baker also contributed 13pts, 3rebs and one assist.

Overall this was a big win not only to advance in the tournament, but it is also showing that the Scarlet Knights are not a pushover anymore.

Below you can see the full box score, Rutgers' play of the game, who the Scarlet Knights will take on next and more.

