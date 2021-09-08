Rutgers Basketball announces 2021-2022 schedule
On Wednesday afternoon, the Rutgers Men's Basketball program announced its complete schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 college basketball season.
Below, you can find the dates, opponents, and locations of all of the Scarlet Knights' out of conference games.
|DATE
|OPPNENT
|SITE
|
November 10th
|
Lehigh Hawks (Patriot League)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
November 13th
|
Merrimack Warriors (Northeast)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
November 16th
|
NJIT Highlanders (Atlantic Sun)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
November 18th
|
@DePaul Blue Demons (Big East)
**Gavitt Games**
|
Wintrust Arena
(Chicago, Illinois)
|
November 22nd
|
Lafayette Leopards
(Patriot League)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
November 27th
|
@UMass Minutemen
(Atlantic 10)
|
Mullins Center
|
November 30th
|
Clemson Tigers (ACC)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
December 3rd
|
@Illinois Fighting Illini (B1G)
|
State Farm Center
(Champaign, IL)
|
December 9th
|
Purdue Boilermakers (B1G)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
December 12th
|
@Seton Hall Pirates (Big East)
*Garden State Hardwood Classic*
|
Prudential Center
(Newark, New Jersey)
|
December 18th
|
Rider Broncos (MAAC)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
December 23rd
|
Central Connecticut State
(Northeast Conference)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
December 29th
|
Maine Black Bears
(America East)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
January 4th
|
Michigan Wolverines (B1G)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
January 8th
|
Nebraska Cornhuskers (B1G)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
January 11th
|
@Penn State Nittany Lions (B1G)
|
Bryce Jordan Center
(University Park, PA)
|
January 15th
|
@Maryland Terrapins (B1G)
|
XFinity Center
(College Park, MD)
|
January 19th
|
Iowa Hawkeyes (B1G)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
January 22nd
|
@Minnesota Golden Gophers (B1G)
|
Williams Arena
(Minneapolis, MN)
|
January 25th
|
Maryland Terrapins (B1G)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
January 29th
|
@Nebraska Cornhuskers (B1G)
|
Pinnacle Bank Arena
(Lincoln, NE)
|
February 1st
|
@Northwestern Wildcats (B1G)
|
Welsh-Ryan Arena
(Evanston, IL)
|
February 5th
|
Michigan State Spartans (B1G)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
February 9th
|
Ohio State Buckeyes (B1G)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
February 12th
|
@Wisconsin Badgers (B1G)
|
Kohl Center
(Madison, WI)
|
February 16th
|
Illinois Fighting Illini (B1G)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
February 20th
|
@Purdue Boilermakers (B1G)
|
Mackey Complex
(West Lafayette, IN)
|
February 23rd
|
@Michigan Wolverines (B1G)
|
Crisler Center
(Ann Arbor, MI)
|
February 26th
|
Wisconsin Badgers (B1G)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
March 2nd
|
@indiana Hoosiers (B1G)
|
Assembly Hall
(Bloomington, IN)
|
March 6th
|
Penn State Nittany Lions (B1G)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
March 9th-13th
|
Big Ten Tournament
|
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
(Indianapolis, IN)
--------------------------------------------------------------
