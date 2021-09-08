 Rutgers Basketball announces 2021-2022 schedule
Rutgers Basketball announces 2021-2022 schedule

On Wednesday afternoon, the Rutgers Men's Basketball program announced its complete schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 college basketball season.

Below, you can find the dates, opponents, and locations of all of the Scarlet Knights' out of conference games.

Rutgers Men's Basketball 2020-21 OOC Schedule
DATE OPPNENT SITE

November 10th

Lehigh Hawks (Patriot League)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

November 13th

Merrimack Warriors (Northeast)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

November 16th

NJIT Highlanders (Atlantic Sun)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

November 18th

@DePaul Blue Demons (Big East)

**Gavitt Games**

Wintrust Arena

(Chicago, Illinois)

November 22nd

Lafayette Leopards

(Patriot League)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

November 27th

@UMass Minutemen

(Atlantic 10)

Mullins Center
(Amherst. Ma.)

November 30th

Clemson Tigers (ACC)
**ACC/B1G Challenge**

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

December 3rd

@Illinois Fighting Illini (B1G)

State Farm Center

(Champaign, IL)

December 9th

Purdue Boilermakers (B1G)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

December 12th

@Seton Hall Pirates (Big East)

*Garden State Hardwood Classic*

Prudential Center

(Newark, New Jersey)

December 18th

Rider Broncos (MAAC)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

December 23rd

Central Connecticut State

(Northeast Conference)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

December 29th

Maine Black Bears

(America East)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

January 4th

Michigan Wolverines (B1G)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

January 8th

Nebraska Cornhuskers (B1G)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

January 11th

@Penn State Nittany Lions (B1G)

Bryce Jordan Center

(University Park, PA)

January 15th

@Maryland Terrapins (B1G)

XFinity Center

(College Park, MD)

January 19th

Iowa Hawkeyes (B1G)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

January 22nd

@Minnesota Golden Gophers (B1G)

Williams Arena

(Minneapolis, MN)

January 25th

Maryland Terrapins (B1G)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

January 29th

@Nebraska Cornhuskers (B1G)

Pinnacle Bank Arena

(Lincoln, NE)

February 1st

@Northwestern Wildcats (B1G)

Welsh-Ryan Arena

(Evanston, IL)

February 5th

Michigan State Spartans (B1G)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

February 9th

Ohio State Buckeyes (B1G)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

February 12th

@Wisconsin Badgers (B1G)

Kohl Center

(Madison, WI)

February 16th

Illinois Fighting Illini (B1G)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

February 20th

@Purdue Boilermakers (B1G)

Mackey Complex

(West Lafayette, IN)

February 23rd

@Michigan Wolverines (B1G)

Crisler Center

(Ann Arbor, MI)

February 26th

Wisconsin Badgers (B1G)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

March 2nd

@indiana Hoosiers (B1G)

Assembly Hall

(Bloomington, IN)

March 6th

Penn State Nittany Lions (B1G)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

March 9th-13th

Big Ten Tournament

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

(Indianapolis, IN)
BOLD - signals home game

{{ article.author_name }}