Rutgers Basketball alum Nick Brooks goes viral for video with John Cena

“I wanted to go to a live event at some point and give a letter to Cena himself but I wanted to make it more personal,” Brooks said. “I had always thought of writing a letter to Cena since I idolized him since the fifth grade.”

It was a night to remember for former Rutgers basketball player Nick Brooks. While sitting ringside at a WWE event in Madison Square Garden, he not only met his childhood hero John Cena but went viral following his interaction with the 16-time world champion.

The hand-written letter can be spotted on the back of a photo that features Brooks and Cena side-by-side and has since been autographed by the leader of the Cenation.

“The picture of me and Cena was a gift given to me on Christmas of 2020,” the 23-year-old continued. “I always thought it would be a cool gift to give to John, I actually have two of them as a matter of fact.”

As somebody who knows just about everything there is to know about the WWE superstar, the former guard made sure to introduce himself to the cameraman who films his entrance and explain his intentions before the show.

“I recognized the cameraman who always films Cena when he makes his entrance, his name is Stu. I know this because I’ve watched nearly every Cena video on the internet and I would always ask myself ‘who is this Stu guy he keeps talking to that’s behind the camera?” the 2021 graduate explained. “So I told him ‘you have one of the coolest jobs in the world, you get to run down the ramp and chase Cena every time he makes his entrance and the place goes nuts.”

Following him handing the letter over to Stu, the cameraman told Brooks just how touched Cena was and how he would come over to greet him after his match.

“I’ve been wanting to write a letter to Cena for years and I had never been to a WWE live event before so I had to do it right,” he added. “Once I gave the picture to Stu I was so happy, I could have gone home after that just because I knew John would know who I was. I knew as long as I held up the picture after the match he was going to see me and come over.”

With phones out and the person sitting next to him saying he would film the moment, the Somerset native told himself he was going to keep his composure and thank Cena for being the best childhood hero a kid could ask for. However, what followed was a little different.

“A..a..a..appreciate it” was all Brooks could muster up in his hero’s presence.

Although he was only able to blurt out those two words, for Brooks it was as if he hit the game-winning shot to win the NCAA championship.

“I was literally screaming like a little kid, you would have thought it was me in the fifth grade all over again. I’ve watched the video like 300 times since that night,” he conveyed. “When John came over and recognized me I immediately got starstruck and tongue-tied, that’s definitely one of the top five nights of my life.”

Whether it is in his entrance, promos, catchphrases, or how he carries himself, to try and describe what Cena means to Brooks would almost require a sit-down interview and possibly a couple of tissues to cry in.

“He’s gotten me through so much in my entire life and didn’t even know I existed before that night,” he expressed. “If I can inspire one kid the way he has inspired me without even knowing I existed then I have lived out my purpose.”

Despite having to deal with the occasional “aren’t you a little old to still be idolizing John Cena?” And “Cena sucks” comments, Brooks takes inspiration from his hero and has learned to rise above the hate because, for him, the champ represents so much more than just a character on television.

“John Cena is everything to me, I could be having the worst day ever but if I see a commercial with him in it I can’t help but smile,” he explained. “He’s probably one of the most positive forces of life on the face of this earth, not just for me, but for millions of children and adults.”

Brooks has even developed a catchphrase called “Me vs. Me,” once again taking inspiration from his childhood hero.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board