The 2023-24 season isn't over for Rutgers Basketball, but with the best recruiting class in program history set to arrive on the banks next year, fans and media have already begun to look towards the future.

To get you up to speed a bit, The Knight Report decided to take a look at three players Steve Pikiell and crew need answers from asap, two types of players that are needed for next season and the number one biggest thing that need the staff needs to address when looking for roster help.