The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are back in the win column after completing the first game of the Saturday doubleheader versus Maryland. Rutgers offense had a big game as they blasted three home runs. They also had a strong outing from their starting pitcher and even better performance by the only relief pitcher they used.

Rutgers starting pitcher Ben Wereski earned his second win of the season after a pretty solid start. The Columbia transfer threw 4.2 innings allowing four hits, three runs, two walks and seven strikeouts.

The Scarlet Knights only used one relief pitcher in the seven-inning win over the Maryland Terrapins. Right-handed pitcher Kyle Muller earned his first save of the season after pitching 2.1 innings allowing no hits, no runs, no walks and struck out two batters.

The Rutgers offense had a big game as they scored nine runs on twelve hits including five extra base hits. Leadoff hitter Josh Rodriguez had a monster performance as he went 3-5 with two solo home runs. Rodriguez is now tied with Chris Brito with three home runs on the season.

Chris Brito also had a big game as he went 4-5 with two doubles and four RBIs. Shortstop Danny DiGeorgio stays hot as he went 2-3 with a solo home run and base on ball. Outfielder Ryan Lasko went 1-4 with a walk and first baseman Jordan Sweeney went 1-3 with two RBIs and a base on ball.