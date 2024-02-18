Rutgers Baseball completed their first sweep of the 2024 season, defeating Winthrop on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 7-6 in 11 total innings. This is the Scarlet Knights first sweep to begin a season since the 2022 season.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Zack Konstantinovsky made his collegiate debut today and looked very comfortable on the mound, throwing for 4.0 innings and allowed five hits, three runs, no walks, and seven strikeouts.

After that Rutgers used a couple of different bullpen arms, starting off with Sonny Fauci got his first win of the season and ending with Gavin Stellpflug who earned his first save of the season.

At the plate, the Scarlet Knights scored some runs and had a good day, but not a great day at the dish. The offense had plenty of opportunities to break the game open, but struggled to hit with runners on base.

Once again third baseman Tony Santa Maria led the way, continuing to rake at the plate as he went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk. Rutgers also got solid production from centerfielder RJ Johnson Jr. who also went 2-for-4 with two hit by pitches and an RBI.

Also shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer went 1-for-5 with a two-run double and pinch hitter Johnny Volpe came through with the game-winning single in the top of the eleventh.