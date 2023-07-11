Junior right-handed pitcher Drew Conover is the second Rutgers Scarlet Knights player to get drafted in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Oakland A's selected Drew Conover on Tuesday with the 316th overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Conover had spent his first two seasons pitching for the Seton Hall University Pirates. Conover had some bright moments and was considered to be a top transfer last offseason when he was in the portal.

The Seton Hall transfer was a Cape Cod All-Star and was also drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 20th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He decided to enroll at Rutgers and earned a role in their weekend rotation.

In his one season at Rutgers, Conover made seventeen appearances and fourteen starts. Conover posted a 5-4 record with a 4.50 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and struck out 83 batters in 68 innings pitched.

On MLB Pipeline, Conover is the 220th-ranked prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft. On ESPN, Conover is ranked a little higher as he’s the 212th-ranked draft prospect in this draft class. He’s also the second highest-ranked Scarlet Knight in each draft class.