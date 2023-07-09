Junior outfielder Ryan Lasko is the first Rutgers Scarlet Knights player to get drafted in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Oakland A's selected Ryan Lasko on Sunday night with the 41st overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Not a The Knight Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The ROUND TABLE FORUM!

Coming out of high school, Lasko was a highly touted prospect and earned a starring role in his freshman season. As a freshman, Lasko had some ups and downs but had a huge breakout season in 2022.

In his sophomore season, Lasko slashed .349/.431/.643 with 75 hits, eighteen doubles, sixteen home runs, 51 RBIs, thirteen stolen bases, and a 1.075 OPS. He was also named All-Big Ten First Team.

As a junior, Lasko continued to rake for the Rutgers offense. Lasko slashed .330/.428/.582 with 75 shirts, eighteen doubles, eleven home runs, 54 RBIs, eighteen stolen bases, and a 1.010 OPS.

On MLB Pipeline, Lasko is the 89th-ranked prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft. On ESPN, Lasko is barely ranked lower as he’s the 90th-ranked draft prospect in this draft class. He’s also the highest-ranked Scarlet Knight in each draft class.

The slot value for the 41st pick is $2,094,900.