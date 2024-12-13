Rutgers Football WR Chris Long to enter Transfer Portal

Earlier today, Rutgers Football wide receiver Chris Long announced that he will be entering the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere.

Long was originally committed to Temple, but flipped to Rutgers just a few days after his main recruiter Fran Brown was hired by Greg Schiano back in early December 2019 as a member of the 2020 recruiting class. Long hailed from Willingboro High School and chose the Scarlet Knights over offers from Baylor, Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska, North Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh, Temple, Wake Forest, West Virginia and several others.

During his five seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Long appeared in 32 games (8 starts) while hauling in 28 receptions for 391 yards and two touchdowns. He will have one year of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.

