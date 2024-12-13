Rutgers Athletics expected to sign new apparel contract with Nike

Nike was the long time apparel sponsor for the Scarlet Knights up until July 2017 and that's when they made the decision to switch over to Adidas for the next seven or so years.

After agreeing to an extension in principle with Adidas this past March , that deal has since been called off and the Scarlet Knights are now expected to sign with a new apparel deal with Nike to be the main apparel sponsor for their athletic teams at next Tuesday's Board Of Governors meeting per multiple reports.

The news of this switch shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as we here at The Knight Report hinted that Nike was the rumored frontrunner to take over as the apparel sponsor for Rutgers on The Round Table message board back in October.

According to Jerry Carino of the Asbury Park Press report, the deal with Nike will begin on July 1st, 2025 and last five years with an optional five-year extension after that. It is also being valued at $30 million. This is considered a big jump from the previous seven year deal with Adidas that was valued just a little over the $10 million mark.

With all that being said, let's take a look at some of the other apparel deals around the Big Ten Conference.