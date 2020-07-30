According to PerfectGame.com , Santos is listed as a 6-foot, 165-pound prospect and plays shortstop, outfield and even pitches occasionally, too. He’s also the highest ranked recruit for Rutgers so far in the 2022 class, ranked a nine out of 10 according Perfect Game.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball program recently received some big news as class of 2022 in-state shortstop prospect Pablo Santos announced his commitment via social media.

Santos sat down with The Knight Report to go into detail about his commitment and who he hopes to recruit to join him on the banks.

“I’m happy to be committed to Rutgers,” Santos told TKR. “I loved the coaching staff and the energy they bring. Overall it was a great fit for my family and I. We plan on building something special at Rutgers real soon.”

As Santons mentioned, the coaching staff played a big part in his decision and they had one main recruiting pitch that sold him.

“The staff just told me they are looking to keep all the New Jersey talent home,” said Santos. “They hope to build off of that and build something that everyone wants to be a part of.”

At the moment Santos is the highest ranked prospect in the class of 2022 for the Scarlet Knights, but he already has plans to get some close friends and fellow prospects to join him.

“I hope to recruit some other guys like 1B Breiley Polanco (Paterson Catholic), 3B/RHP Ryan Sprock (Seton Hall Prep) and C/1B Jack Cannizzaro (Don Bosco Prep),” he said. “My message to them is that Rutgers baseball will be at the top soon. Let’s keep all the talent right here in Jersey, it’s time to make a change.”

While Santos might be the only Rutgers verbal commit ranked as high or higher by Perfect Game, it looks like some others could join him sooner rather than later.