Rutgers Baseball lands Lafayette OF transfer Pete Ciuffreda
Rutgers Baseball and HC Steve Owens have landed their first player from the Transfer Portal this offseason as Lafayette outfielder Pete Ciuffreda committed to the program this week.
Ciuffreda is a 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior outfielder who was a three-year starter with the program. After hardly playing in 2020, he earned a starting role in 2021 season and played in 31 games where had a breakout season, slashing .304/.443/.451 with 31 hits, nine doubles, two home runs, 28 RBIs, twenty walks, and a .894 OPS.
After that, Ciffreda had an even better season in his junior season slahing .330/.438/.494 with 58 hits, twelve doubles, five home runs, a career-high 42 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases. Ciuffreda also had a .932 OPS which was also a career best.
In his final season at Lafayette this past year, Ciuffreda’s power numbers jumped. He finished the 2023 season with a .265/.397/.497 slash line. He also recorded 50 hits, 39 runs, five doubles, 114 wRC+, and a .895 OPS. He also broke the program’s record for most home runs in a single season with 13 total while earning All-Patriot League First Team.
The Scarlet Knights quickly got involved in Ciuffreda's recruitment and were able to lock him in for the next season. He will likely compete for a starting role in the Scarlet Knights outfield from day one as Rutgers could lose two outfielders to the MLB Draft this offseason.
