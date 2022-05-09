Rutgers Baseball evens series versus Maryland in Sunday doubleheader

After dropping game one early Saturday afternoon, Rutgers Baseball quickly returned to the diamond and evened their series by crushing Maryland by a score of 18-7 in game two of the double header.

Right-handed pitcher Nathan Florence got the start but didn’t last too long on the mound, as he struggled only getting through about 1.2 innings. He allowed one hit, four runs, four walks, and one strikeout.

After him, Rutgers turned to right-handed pitcher Ben Gorski to come out of the bullpen in relief and he was excellent, as he earned himself the win on the day. He pitched 2.1 innings allowing no hits, no runs, two walks, and three strikeouts.

Then the rest of the game was finished by redshirt-sophomore Garrett French who started off throwing well but got in some trouble late in his outing, throwing 2.1 innings allowing five hits, three runs, and one walk. Then Sam Portnoy came in for French and almost earned the save, pitching 2.2 innings allowing two hits, no runs, no walks, and three strikeouts.

Now when it came to hitting, the Rutgers offense exploded in the second game of the double header after some struggles versus Maryland's ace in game one. The Scarlet Knights scored eighteen runs on eighteen hits including five home runs.

One of the hottest hitters in baseball, outfielder Ryan Lasko crushed it at the plate going 5-for-5 with two doubles, two home runs, drove in four runs, and scored five times.

Shortstop Danny DiGeorgio also had a great game, going 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs, and a walk. Along with catcher Nick Cimillo, who continues to make an impact as he went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs, and two walks.

Rutgers also got solid production out of outfielder Evan Sleight who went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Jordan Sweeney who 1-for-5 with a solo home run and Tony Santa Maria went 2-5 with two base knocks and an RBI.