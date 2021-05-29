Rutgers Baseball edges Illinois in 3-2 series opener win

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are back in the win column after beating the Illinois Fighting Illini in a tight ballgame. Rutgers won 3-2 as their ace pitcher went seven strong and their offense scored runs when they needed to especially late in the game. This is the first series opener with for Rutgers since they beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers on April 30th.

​Rutgers had left-handed ace pitcher, Harry Rutkowski, on the mound versus a very tough Illinois offense. Rutkowski was great in his last start of the season as he pitched seven innings allowing six hits, one run, one walk and five strikeouts.

​Left-handed relief pitcher Brian Fitzpatrick came in relief for Rutkowski and was the winning pitcher for the Scarlet Knights. Fitzpatrick picked up his third win of the season as he threw one inning allowing no hits, one run and one walk.

​To close the game for Rutgers, Steve Owens went with another left-handed relief pitcher in Dale Stanavich. The redshirt-sophomore was able to shut the door by striking out the side and earns his fourth save of the season which now leads the club.

​As for the Rutgers offense, they had a pretty solid day at the plate as they scored three runs on nine hits. Left fielder Evan Sleight had a huge game for the Scarlet Knights as he went 3-3 with three singles and was the game-winning run.

​Second baseman Kevin Welsh went 1-3 with a RBI double down the left field line and a walk. Richie Schiekofer stays hot at the dish with a 1-4 performance which included a RBI double to right center. Mike Nyisztor and Danny DiGeorgio both went 1-4 with a double in the win over Illinois.

