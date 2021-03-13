The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were outslugged in the series opener against Maryland as the Terrapins defeated the Scarlet Knights 13-8. The Scarlet Knights were unable to keep up with the Maryland offense as the Terrapins were led by four home runs and a 3-for-4 night from shortstop Benjamin Cowles who went yard twice and drove in three RBIs. Rutgers ace left-handed pitcher Harry Rutkowski had a rough outing against the as he threw five innings allowing five hits, seven runs, (six earned), four walks and six strikeouts. FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE



Right-handed relief pitcher Ben Gorski also had his struggles against the Terrapins as he threw one inning allowing four hits, five runs (four earned) and didn’t record a strikeout. Parker Scott was the last pitcher Rutgers used in the loss. Scott pitched two innings allowing two hits, one run, two walks and four strikeouts. The Rutgers offense were no matchup for Maryland even after a big first inning against Maryland’s top arm. The Scarlet Knights scored three runs in the first inning but eventually gave up the lead for good. Shortstop Danny DiGeorgio had a great start to the series as he went 3-3 with two RBIs, walk and a hit by pitch. Leadoff hitter Josh Rodriguez had a productive day at the plate as he went 3-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Cleanup hitter Chris Brito added another home run to his total as he hit a solo home run in the top of the third. Brito leads the Scarlet Knights in home runs with three. Catcher Peter Serruto went 1-3 with a walk and scored twice.