The Rutgers Scarlet Knights picked up their third straight win after taking game one of their three-game weekend series versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rutgers won in the series opener 9-4 with timely and by putting up crooked numbers in the eighth and ninth innings. The Scarlet Knights pitching staff threw well on Friday night as they had their ace Harry Rutkowski on the mound. Rutkowski was solid against the Cornhuskers offense. The southpaw pitched six innings allowing four hits, three runs (two earned), three walks and seven strikeouts. SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtUaGUgYmlnZ2VzdCB0aGluZyB3ZSB3YW50IHRvIHN0cmVz cyBpcyB0aGF0IHdlJiMzOTtyZSBub3QgZG9uZS4gV2UmIzM5O3JlIG5vdCBz YXRpc2ZpZWQgd2l0aCBqdXN0IHdpbm5pbmcgb25lLiZxdW90Ozxicj48YnI+ SGFycnkgUnV0a293c2tpIG9uIGhpcyAyMDB0aCBzdHJpa2VvdXQgJmFtcDsg TWlrZSBOeWlzenRvciBhZnRlciB0aGUgRnJpZGF5IHdpbiBhdCBOby4gMTkg TmVicmFza2EuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1JCYXNlYmFsbD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1JCYXNlYmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL1RDRD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1RDRDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2tZd2VVY3NENlkiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rWXdlVWNzRDZZPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1dGdl cnMgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBSdXRnZXJzQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnV0Z2Vyc0Jhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg4MzM3 MjY1OTgyNzE3OTU4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxLCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Muller picked up his first win of the season after throwing one inning allowing no hits, no runs, one walk and one strikeout. Left-hander Brian Fitzpatrick came in to relief for Muller but he wasn’t able to finish the eighth. The 6’7” hard-throwing southpaw suffered a leg injury while finishing his final pitch. Fitzpatrick was helped off the field as another left-hander came in relief for the injured Scarlet Knight. Dale Stanavich would record the final four outs allowing no hits, one unearned run, one walk and two strikeouts. The Rutgers offense had a very productive game at the plate as the Scarlet Knights scored nine runs on ten hits. Left fielder Evan Sleight had a big night as he went 2-4 with two RBI singles. Second baseman Kevin Welsh played well in the series opener as he went 1-2 with two walks and two RBIs. Welsh was the only Rutgers hitter to record an extra base hit as he doubled down the right field line in the top of the eighth. Third baseman Chris Brito went 1-4 with a RBI single and DH Mike Nyisztor went 0-3 but drove in two runs on hit by pitches.