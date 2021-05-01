Rutgers Baseball cruises past Nebraska 9-4 in series opener
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights picked up their third straight win after taking game one of their three-game weekend series versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rutgers won in the series opener 9-4 with timely and by putting up crooked numbers in the eighth and ninth innings.
The Scarlet Knights pitching staff threw well on Friday night as they had their ace Harry Rutkowski on the mound. Rutkowski was solid against the Cornhuskers offense. The southpaw pitched six innings allowing four hits, three runs (two earned), three walks and seven strikeouts.
Right-handed pitcher Kyle Muller picked up his first win of the season after throwing one inning allowing no hits, no runs, one walk and one strikeout. Left-hander Brian Fitzpatrick came in to relief for Muller but he wasn’t able to finish the eighth.
The 6’7” hard-throwing southpaw suffered a leg injury while finishing his final pitch. Fitzpatrick was helped off the field as another left-hander came in relief for the injured Scarlet Knight. Dale Stanavich would record the final four outs allowing no hits, one unearned run, one walk and two strikeouts.
The Rutgers offense had a very productive game at the plate as the Scarlet Knights scored nine runs on ten hits. Left fielder Evan Sleight had a big night as he went 2-4 with two RBI singles.
Second baseman Kevin Welsh played well in the series opener as he went 1-2 with two walks and two RBIs. Welsh was the only Rutgers hitter to record an extra base hit as he doubled down the right field line in the top of the eighth. Third baseman Chris Brito went 1-4 with a RBI single and DH Mike Nyisztor went 0-3 but drove in two runs on hit by pitches.
What’s next?
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will look to clinch the series win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will have left-handed pitcher and graduate transfer Ben Wereski on the mound.
As for the Nebraska Cornhuskers they’ll have right-handed pitcher Chase Hroch on the bump. Hroch has had an up and down season with the Cornhuskers as he has a 3-1 record with a 5.02 ERA. First pitch is around 5pm EST.
