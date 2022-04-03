Rutgers Baseball completes weekend sweep over Minnesota

Rutgers Baseball closed out a weekend series with Minnesota yesterday by sweeping the Golden Gophers with an 11-2 and 9-2 victory, respectively. The series sweep helped the Scarlet Knights remain a perfect 5-0 record at home and improved their conference record to 5-1 on the season.

The Scarlet Knights secured the series win after a comfortable 11-2 victory versus the Golden Gophers. Graduate transfer right-handed pitcher Nathan Florence got the start and win for Rutgers.

Florence pitched six innings allowing four hits, one run, three walks and four strikeouts. Right-handed relief pitcher Garrett French came out of the bullpen in the seventh and earned his second save of the season. French threw three innings allowing two hits, one run, no walks and three strikeouts.

At the plate, the Scarlet Knights offense continued to roll as they scored eleven runs on twelve hits. Catcher Nick Cimillo went 2-4 with his team-high seven home run of the season. Cimillo also doubled, walked and drove in three runs.

Outfielder Mike Nyisztor also had a good game at the plate as he went 2-4 with a double and two runs scored. Shortstop Danny DiGeorgio also went 2-4 with a double and Tony Santa Maria went 1-3 with a double and three runs batted in.