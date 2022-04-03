Rutgers Baseball completes weekend sweep over Minnesota
Rutgers Baseball closed out a weekend series with Minnesota yesterday by sweeping the Golden Gophers with an 11-2 and 9-2 victory, respectively. The series sweep helped the Scarlet Knights remain a perfect 5-0 record at home and improved their conference record to 5-1 on the season.
GAME ONE
The Scarlet Knights secured the series win after a comfortable 11-2 victory versus the Golden Gophers. Graduate transfer right-handed pitcher Nathan Florence got the start and win for Rutgers.
Florence pitched six innings allowing four hits, one run, three walks and four strikeouts. Right-handed relief pitcher Garrett French came out of the bullpen in the seventh and earned his second save of the season. French threw three innings allowing two hits, one run, no walks and three strikeouts.
At the plate, the Scarlet Knights offense continued to roll as they scored eleven runs on twelve hits. Catcher Nick Cimillo went 2-4 with his team-high seven home run of the season. Cimillo also doubled, walked and drove in three runs.
Outfielder Mike Nyisztor also had a good game at the plate as he went 2-4 with a double and two runs scored. Shortstop Danny DiGeorgio also went 2-4 with a double and Tony Santa Maria went 1-3 with a double and three runs batted in.
GAME TWO
Rutgers completed the Saturday and series sweep with a 9-2 win in the second game. Sophomore left-handed Justin Sinibaldi got the start for Rutgers but didn’t last long as he threw three innings allowing five hits, two runs, one walk and one strikeout. Redshirt-sophomore Ben Gorski came in relief and earned his third win of the season. Gorski dominated for four innings allowing no hits, no runs, one walk and five strikeouts.
Right-hander reliever Sam Bello came in the eighth inning and retired all three batters faced including a strikeout. Freshman left-handed pitcher Joe Mazza shut the door in the ninth. Mazza did allow one hit but he kept Minnesota from getting back in the game and also recorded a strikeout.
The Scarlet Knights offense stayed hot in the series finale as they scored nine runs on ten hits. Designated hitter Chris Brito continues to stay hot at the plate went 2-4 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Mike Nyisztor carried his good first game into the second game of the doubleheader as he went 2-3 with a double. Outfielder Evan Sleight went 1-3 with two walks and shortstop Danny DiGeorgio went 1-3 with two RBIs and two walks.
WHAT'S NEXT??
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will stay home for their mid-week matchup versus the Monmouth Hawks. The Hawks currently have an 11-13 record and still have to play Iona in the series finale on Tuesday. First pitch is at 3pm EST on the Big Network+.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board
•Talk about it inside the FREE Rutgers Olympics Sports Forum