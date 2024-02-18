Rutgers Baseball has improved to 2-0 on the season after a much closer on Saturday, defeating Winthrop 3-1 in what appeared to be an old school pitcher’s duel.

Senior LHP Justin Sinibaldi got the start and his first win of the 2024 season. He was excellent as he pitched 7.0 innings and only allowed four hits, one run, no walks, and two strikeouts.

After Rutgers pulled Sinibaldi, the Scarlet Knights handed it off to RHP Sonny Fauci, the former St. John’s product had a clean eighth inning and recorded a strikeout. Then in the ninth, Old Dominion transfer pitcher Joey DeChiaro came in and earned his first save of the year.

As for the offense, they got off to a hot start scoring a run in each of the first two innings, but then things cooled down. Overall the Scarlet Knights scored three total runs on just five hits in the series-clinching win.

The offense was led by third baseman Tony Santa Maria who had yet another big game, going 2-for-4 at the dish with a stolen base and RBI. They also got solid production out of second baseman Cameron Love also had two hits of his own along with a base on balls.