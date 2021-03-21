Rutgers had great pitching from their two left-handed pitchers that they used in the win. The Scarlet Knights also only got one hit in the game but that one hit was responsible for their two runs.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are back in the win column after their pitching staff including starting pitcher Ben Wereski threw a gem against Ohio State. Rutgers knocked off the Buckeyes in a 2-0 shutout on Sunday.

Left-handed pitcher Ben Wereski picked up his third win of the season after a masterful performance against the Ohio State lineup. The Columbia transfer pitched 7.1 innings allowing three hits, no runs, one walk and four strikeouts on 92 pitches.

Left-handed relief pitcher Dale Stanavich picked up his first save of the season. The redshirt-sophomore recorded in final five outs allowing two hits, no runs, one walk and two strikeouts in 42 pitches.

The Rutgers offense practically took a day off because they only had one hit in the entire game. However, that one hit was the deciding factor for the Scarlet Knights. Third baseman Chris Brito was batter that recorded that hit which was a two-run home run in the bottom of the first.

Since that home run, Ohio State’s pitching staff was able to no hit the Scarlet Knights offense but it was too late and their offense couldn’t generate any runs but had their opportunities especially late in the game.

What’s next?

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will look to complete the series sweep in their series finale on Monday. A win on Monday would give the Scarlet Knights their first sweep of the season and their first sweep since last season against the UNF Ospreys.

Rutgers will have right-handed pitcher Brent Teller on the mound on Monday. Ohio State will let right-handed pitcher Jack Neely get the start as the Buckeyes will look to avoid getting swept for the first time this season. First pitch at 1 pm EST.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

•Talk about it on the FREE Rutgers Baseball Forum