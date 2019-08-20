The Knight Report has learned that Rutgers Athletics has partnered with Gourmet Dining LLC as the official provider for concessions. Exact contract details are not known at this very moment. Hungry Scarlet Knights fans will also get a couple of fresh new options to choose from inside SHI Stadium this season including: - Jersey Mike's Subs - Jersey Eats (Cheesesteaks, pork roll, egg and cheese, and sausage and peppers) - Taqueria (Tacos, loaded nachos, and churros) - Absurd Bird (Chicken and waffles, fried chicken sandwich, and chicken tenders) Other food carts will be still available such as Rita's Italian Ice, Dippin' Dots, cotton candy, and more.

Gourmet Dining will also be selling beer by MillerCoors featuring Miller Lite and Coors Light. In 2012, Rutgers announced a deal with Sodexo, but earlier this year, that contract was terminated. In February, Rutgers made it known that it would begin selling alcohol to bring in extra revenue. Below is the alcohol service policy: - Valid ID is required for purchase. A guest that appears to be 30 years of age or younger must produce a valid form of acceptable identification. - There is a two (2) alcoholic beverage limit, per person, per identification. - Alcohol service will be discontinued at the start of the fourth quarter for football, start of the second half for lacrosse, and one hour prior to the event or earlier at the discretion of management for concerts and tournaments. - All guests must be 21 years of age to purchase an alcoholic beverage.

According to its website, Gourmet Dining LLC "is the premier food service company serving New Jersey. As New Jersey’s largest regional dining service company, Gourmet Dining operates on-site food service management for educational, corporate, healthcare and long term care throughout the state. We serve the New York/New Jersey Region, and employ over 2,000 full-time and 500 part-time employees with annual sales of over 95 M per year." Again according to its website, Gourmet Dining focus is that is "committed to meeting the continuously evolving, dynamic dining needs of our clients. Serving to a vastly diverse client base, Gourmet is very sensitive to the specific tastes, dietary & religious needs regarding our students, administrators, faculty and alumni. Our executive chefs and dietitians work together with our clients to help meet each individual’s dining need. "We work very closely with our customers to shape our dining program based on each location’s specific needs. Through collaborative efforts, our management team works with each of our partners to establish a foundation built upon strong relationships, clear expectations, and open lines of communication. The Gourmet approach allows us to create the most innovative, custom-designed food service programs in the industry." Gourmet Dining, which was established in 1987 by chairman Alfred Frungillo, is partnered with 16 other schools for campus dining including Seton Hall University, TCNJ, Farleigh Dickinson (Metropolitan Campus), Farleigh Dickinson (Florham Campus), Seton Hall Prep High School, Bloomfield College, Kean University, Bergen Community College, Bergen Community College (Lyndhurst Campus), Caldwell University, Manhattan College, Jersey City University, Rowan University, Monmouth University, Stevens Institute of Technology, Rutgers University-Newark, and Rider University.