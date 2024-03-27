Rutgers Athletics extended its contract with Adidas as the main apparel sponsor for all of 24 of their athletic teams per Athletic Director Pat Hobbs on The Knight Report Podcast.

“We have extended our partnership with Adidas," Hobbs said. "The contract is being finalized. We have a great partnership with Adidas and we will continue that going forward. They are very excited with what we are doing here and will be very happy that Adidas is promoting the Adidas brand and our partnership.”

Now the details of the length and the money behind the deal are still unknown and expected to come out later this year, but looking at the previous deal, Rutgers signed a seven year deal that worth just a little over the $10 million mark.