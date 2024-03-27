Rutgers Athletics extends apparel contract with Adidas
Rutgers Athletics extended its contract with Adidas as the main apparel sponsor for all of 24 of their athletic teams per Athletic Director Pat Hobbs on The Knight Report Podcast.
“We have extended our partnership with Adidas," Hobbs said. "The contract is being finalized. We have a great partnership with Adidas and we will continue that going forward. They are very excited with what we are doing here and will be very happy that Adidas is promoting the Adidas brand and our partnership.”
Now the details of the length and the money behind the deal are still unknown and expected to come out later this year, but looking at the previous deal, Rutgers signed a seven year deal that worth just a little over the $10 million mark.
With that being said, let's take a look at some of the other apparel deals around the Big Ten Conference.
|SCHOOL
|APPAREL SPONSOR
|AMOUNT / YEARS / YEAR SIGNED
|
Illinois
|
NIKE
|
10 years / $45 million
(2016)
|
Indiana
|
ADIDAS
|
8 years / $53.6 million
(2016)
|
Iowa
|
NIKE
|
Details Unknown.
(2018)
|
Maryland
|
UNDER ARMOUR
|
10 years / $17.1 million
(2014)
|
Michigan
|
NIKE / JORDAN
|
11 years / $173.8 million
(2016)
|
Michigan State
|
NIKE
|
10 years / $34 million
(2014)
|
Minnesota
|
NIKE
|
7 years / $15.4 million
(2015)
|
Nebraska
|
ADIDAS
|
11 years / $128 million
(2017)
|
Northwestern
|
UNDER ARMOUR
|
Details Unknown.
(2012)
|
Ohio State
|
NIKE
|
15 years / $252 million
(2018)
|
Oregon
|
NIKE
|
11 years / $88 million
(2017)
|
Penn State
|
NIKE
|
Details Unknown.
|
Purdue
|
NIKE
|
Details Unknown.
|
UCLA
|
UNDER ARMOUR
|
15 years / $191.4 million
|
USC
|
NIKE
|
Details Unknown.
|
Washington
|
Adidas
|
10 years / $119 million
|
Wisconsin
|
UNDER ARMOUR
|
10 years / $68 million
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board