Rutgers Athletics extends apparel contract with Adidas

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Athletics extended its contract with Adidas as the main apparel sponsor for all of 24 of their athletic teams per Athletic Director Pat Hobbs on The Knight Report Podcast.

“We have extended our partnership with Adidas," Hobbs said. "The contract is being finalized. We have a great partnership with Adidas and we will continue that going forward. They are very excited with what we are doing here and will be very happy that Adidas is promoting the Adidas brand and our partnership.”

Now the details of the length and the money behind the deal are still unknown and expected to come out later this year, but looking at the previous deal, Rutgers signed a seven year deal that worth just a little over the $10 million mark.

With that being said, let's take a look at some of the other apparel deals around the Big Ten Conference.

APPAREL CONTRACTS THROUGHOT THE B1G
SCHOOL APPAREL SPONSOR AMOUNT / YEARS / YEAR SIGNED

Illinois

NIKE

10 years / $45 million

(2016)

Indiana

ADIDAS

8 years / $53.6 million

(2016)

Iowa

NIKE

Details Unknown.

(2018)

Maryland

UNDER ARMOUR

10 years / $17.1 million

(2014)

Michigan

NIKE / JORDAN

11 years / $173.8 million

(2016)

Michigan State

NIKE

10 years / $34 million

(2014)

Minnesota

NIKE

7 years / $15.4 million

(2015)

Nebraska

ADIDAS

11 years / $128 million

(2017)

Northwestern

UNDER ARMOUR

Details Unknown.

(2012)

Ohio State

NIKE

15 years / $252 million

(2018)

Oregon

NIKE

11 years / $88 million

(2017)

Penn State

NIKE

Details Unknown.

(Deal started in 1993)

Purdue

NIKE

Details Unknown.

(2020)

UCLA

UNDER ARMOUR

15 years / $191.4 million

USC

NIKE

Details Unknown.

Washington

Adidas

10 years / $119 million
(2018)

Wisconsin

UNDER ARMOUR

10 years / $68 million
(2016)

