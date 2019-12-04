PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Today marked the official conclusion of Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs second head coaching search for the Scarlet Knights football program. After hiring and eventually firing former head coach Chris Ash, Hobbs couldn’t afford to get this one wrong. He needed someone to take charge and someone who can easily win over the fan base and donors which ultimately led him to Greg Schiano. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET FREE ACCESS UNTIL JANUARY 31ST — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!! “Today is a historic moment for Rutgers University,” Hobbs told TKR. “At the conclusion of college football’s 150th anniversary and the celebration at the birthplace, to bring back someone like coach Schiano is special. "To bring back the person that brought Pandemonium to Piscataway, it’s a special moment for both the fans and us as a university. Coach brings an advanced vision since he left here last time, he also brings that NFL experience with him. He brings another level of maturity to what he does and we are very fortunate to have him back at Rutgers.”

There was report on by NJ Advanced Media that on November 24th, Schiano removed his name from consideration. Days later talks were back on and about a week later a deal was struck. Now that the two month coaching search is over, Hobbs plans on taking a quick break for the holidays before getting right back to work.

“Now that it’s over, I’m going to have a little break when we get to the holidays,” said Hobbs. “But I get excited for days like today. If you are going to be successful in athletics, you have to put in long, long hours and there are no weekends for us, but you get energized by moments like today. Fans are going to be energized and I’m not tired at all, I’m ready to go.” One of the key provisions in head coach Greg Schiano's new deal with Rutgers was the requirement that the university would build a football only, indoor practice facility. Schiano was able to negotiate it into his deal and the contract stated the following:

Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs told TKR that he plans on moving quickly in order to get this facility into the master plan and move on to the next stage of development. “So we are going to get working right away on the new facilities,” he said. “Once an architectural firm is selected for our facilities master plan, then we will sit down and start talking different concepts. After that we will do some visits, get some artist renderings and get the site location ready, so that we can go out and then it’s real. People respond to something that is real, they give to something that is real. Coach and I will be shoulder to shoulder asking folks to support this project in both large amounts and small.”