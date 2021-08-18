Rutgers 2023 offensive line commit and Union City (NJ) standout JaSiré Peterson had to wait until June for his first visit to campus, and the wait until his future coaches are permitted to text and call him is just days away.

September 1 will be another landmark day in the 6-foot-5, 270-pounder’s recruitment as his relationship with head coach Greg Schiano and the rest of the staff expects to grow even stronger with contact at its highest.

Peterson spoke with The Knight Report about his eagerness for the day.

