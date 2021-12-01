Rutgers saw its first 2022 commit be crowned a state champion last weekend in Hillsborough (NJ) defensive back Thomas Amankwaa.

Amankwaa and the Raiders defeated North Brunswick (NJ) in the Central Jersey, Group 5 championship in a 35-8 final, snapping a 21-year drought to give the program its third sectional title.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder spoke to the site about its significance to not only him, but the rest of the seniors.

“My grad class and I knew we were special ever since freshman year,” he told The Knight Report. “We were coming off of a rough season with the whole COVID year, so we didn’t want to go out that way. We’re all best friends. We worked our butts off ever since the last game and all the hard work paid off.”'

