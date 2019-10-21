Our latest episode 'We Should Skip Schiano Maybe' is available to download.Max recaps what happened vs. Minnesota for Adam and Mike. Did Chris Ash even bother trying to recruit New Jersey? Are you 'with Jeff'? There are TWO songs in this episode! The first ever listener song 'We Should Skip Schiano Maybe' debuts, then Max follows it up with his newest song 'Greg's Still The One'. KenPom rankings are out!

Should we be excited about hoops season? Vlad calls in, Wanker of the Week, Washed or Not Washed and gambling picks finish things up.

Vote in our twitter polls and feel free to send in your own songs that we will play on future episodes!