Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic joined as a guest. First, Mike, Max, and Adam spend the first 14 minutes stumbling all over place, pinballing from topic to topic in a dazzling display of disorganization. You should probably just skip to our discussion with Nicole. She came on to discuss sandwiches, the challenges facing college football during the pandemic, her February article about Rutgers and Greg Schiano, bored coaches, Jersey Shore, dog mascots, and much more. After, we stumble around some more, playing some old clips from the past, underrated/overrated, attempt to take more calls, and more.

Listen above on SoundCloud or any podcast app.