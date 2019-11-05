Max and Adam host this episode without Mike but there is plenty to talk about with the Greg Schiano rumors heating up. The guys discuss the likely return of Schiano along with Butch Jones being interviewed. Adam then debuts his song 'Lyle, Lyle, Lyle'. The Random Topic Generator helps guide the guys through a host of topics including Rutgers loss to Illinois, the Rutgers softball abuse report, twitter disses, coaches favorites music artists, Schiano hijacking the start of hoops season and much more.

