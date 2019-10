This episode features Max's newest song, 'I Want It Piscataway'. Other topics discussed are Rutgers win over Liberty, a banner problem, Cole Murphy's celebrations, the latest on Greg Schiano, what Halloween candy would Rutgers be, some basketball talk, Washed or Not Washed, Wanker of the Week, gambling picks and a call from Fake Vlad.

