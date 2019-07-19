Eric LeGrand is the guest this episode (13:10). Max, Mike and Adam talk about the news that Rutgers and Michigan will be playing a wrestling and men's basketball double header at Madison Square Garden, as well as Big Ten Football Media Days. Eric LeGrand then joins the podcast. Topics include the Eric LeGrand Cornhole Tournament, the outlook for the Rutgers football program, being recruited by Greg Schiano, the 2008 Rutgers football team, "the drop," drinking with the Gronkowski family, meeting Carli Lloyd, and much more! After the interview, the guys have Wanker of the Week and discuss the infamous Gary, who owes Carli Lloyd money. Mike has something positive to say about Rutgers' new facilities for the first time. We discuss the Netflix Fyre Fest documentary, since Max finally saw it. The show ends with us discussing all of their plans for the podcast, plans that may or may not ever come to fruition.