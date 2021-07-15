Rivals250 linebacker Moses Walker commits to Rutgers Football

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound outside linebacker prospect became the 15th total verbal commitment for the Scarlet Knights in 2022 and is the fourth EHall product to join the program since the 2018 recruiting cycle.

Rutgers Football has landed yet another four-star in the class of 2022 as Erasmus Hall (NY) linebacker Moses Walker made his decision public today via social media.

Walker spoke with The Knight Report's Ryan Patti earlier this summer after a recent trip to campus for an unofficial visit.

"This class is going to be big for them. They want me to make my official visit during the season so I can get a feel for the real environment. I want to see how it would be to play in that environment. I already saw how dope it was in the spring and it wasn’t even packed. It was loud and it was crazy. You can tell that people love this team.”

At the moment Walker is ranked as the number 160 overall prospect in the country as well as the number 1 overall prospect in New York and the number 13 overall outside linebacker as well.

Stay tuned for more on Walker and other RFootball recruits right here on The Knight Report.