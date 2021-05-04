One of the top prospects in not only Florida, but the entire country for the 2023 recruiting class is Payton Kirkland who recently picked up a new offer from Rutgers Football the other day.

The massive offensive tackle is listed at 6-foot-7, 315-pounds as a junior and already holds over 40 scholarship offers, but the newest one from the Scarlet Knights stuck out a bit to the number 79 overall prospect in the country.

“I've been talking to coaches (Greg) Schiano, (Damiere) Shaw, (Tiquan) Underwood, (Jamal) Westerman and (Andrew) Aurich a lot recently," Kirkland told TKR. "I’ve been building this relationship with the staff for about three weeks now. Then recently coach Schiano offered me the other day, I am very excited because Rutgers isn’t a program that just throws offers out.”

