Rivals100 OL Payton Kirkland talks Rutgers offer, planning summer visits
One of the top prospects in not only Florida, but the entire country for the 2023 recruiting class is Payton Kirkland who recently picked up a new offer from Rutgers Football the other day.
The massive offensive tackle is listed at 6-foot-7, 315-pounds as a junior and already holds over 40 scholarship offers, but the newest one from the Scarlet Knights stuck out a bit to the number 79 overall prospect in the country.
“I've been talking to coaches (Greg) Schiano, (Damiere) Shaw, (Tiquan) Underwood, (Jamal) Westerman and (Andrew) Aurich a lot recently," Kirkland told TKR. "I’ve been building this relationship with the staff for about three weeks now. Then recently coach Schiano offered me the other day, I am very excited because Rutgers isn’t a program that just throws offers out.”
