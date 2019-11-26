Rivals100 big Clifford Omoruyi releases list of top eight schools
One of Rutgers Basketball’s top recruiting targets remaining in the class of 2020 is four-star center Clifford Omoruyi. He hails from Roselle Catholic and is currently ranked as the number 55 overall player in the entire country for the class of 2020.
On Tuesday a video was posted on Twitter by The Clipboard Podcast, where they had an exclusive interview with Omoruyi as he revealed a list his top eight schools.
Full list below.
During an in-depth interview with The Clipbaord, @wizcliff77 cuts his college list down. @AdamZagoria @EvanDaniels @Andrew__Slater pic.twitter.com/hY57XpDzV1— The Clipbord Podcast (@theclipboardpod) November 26, 2019
Rutgers
Memphis
Kentucky
Arizona State
Miami
Auburn
UConn
NC State
