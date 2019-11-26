News More News
Rivals100 big Clifford Omoruyi releases list of top eight schools

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

One of Rutgers Basketball’s top recruiting targets remaining in the class of 2020 is four-star center Clifford Omoruyi. He hails from Roselle Catholic and is currently ranked as the number 55 overall player in the entire country for the class of 2020.

On Tuesday a video was posted on Twitter by The Clipboard Podcast, where they had an exclusive interview with Omoruyi as he revealed a list his top eight schools.

Full list below.

Rutgers

Memphis

Kentucky

Arizona State

Miami

Auburn

UConn

NC State

