One of Rutgers Basketball’s top recruiting targets remaining in the class of 2020 is four-star center Clifford Omoruyi. He hails from Roselle Catholic and is currently ranked as the number 55 overall player in the entire country for the class of 2020.

On Tuesday a video was posted on Twitter by The Clipboard Podcast, where they had an exclusive interview with Omoruyi as he revealed a list his top eight schools.

Full list below.