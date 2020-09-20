In the summer, we made a Rivals Era All-New Jersey team – the best Garden State squad that could be assembled using prospects from as old as the 2002 class.

Now, we have pieced together an All-Rutgers team.

The roster is made of a quarterback, running backs (2), wide receivers (2), a tight end, an offensive line (5), defensive ends (2), defensive tackles (2), linebackers (3), cornerbacks (2), safeties (2), athletes (2) and a kicker to make 25 players. We also included a 26th man, who was recruited as a fullback out of high school.

To break ties between players, we used national, position and state rankings (if a 5.8-graded 4-star was ranked the 10th-best player in the country, he got the nod over a 5.8-graded 4-star ranked as the 15th-best player at his position).

The last class we included is the 2020 class because rankings are changing in the 2021 cycle.

