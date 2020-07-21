TheKnightReport - Rivals Era All-New Jersey Football Team

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Rivals has had team and player recruiting rankings since 2002 and like our friends at Power Mizzou did for the state of Missouri, we decided to put together the best all-time team of New Jersey prospects.

The roster is made of a quarterback, running backs (2), wide receivers (2), a tight end, an offensive line (5), defensive ends (2), defensive tackles (2), linebackers (3), cornerbacks (2), safeties (2) and athletes (3) to make 25 players. We also included a 26th man, who was evaluated as a fullback in high school.

To break ties between players, we used the overall national ranking (if a 5.9-graded 4-star was ranked the 40th-best player in the country, he got the nod over a 5.9-graded 4-star ranked as the 50th-best player in the country).

The last class we included is the 2020 class because rankings could change for players in more recent classes.