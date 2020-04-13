News More News
RHoops quarantine house: Which house would you choose?

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
@ChrisWasky

Scroll through Twitter or take a gander on many sports news websites and you'll see quarantine houses popping up left and right.

The idea, is, for you to choose which house of current players you'd rather be stuck at home with during the coronavirus pandemic. TKR used players from the 2019 roster as well as the predicted 2020 roster in addition to head coach Steve Pikiell for an even 20.

HOUSE 1

Geo Baker

Peter Kiss

Shaq Carter

Joey Downes

HOUSE 2

Ron Harper Jr.

Mamadou Doucoure

Dean Reiber

Luke Nathan

HOUSE 3

Myles Johnson

Jacob Young

Mawot Mag

Nick Brooks

HOUSE 4

Paul Mulcahy

Akwasi Yeboah

Cliff Omoruyi

Daniel Lobach

HOUSE 5

Montez Mathis

Caleb McConnell

Oskar Palmquist

Steve Pikiell

If I had to pick, I'd go with House No. 1. I can't pass up doing crazy step-back challenges with Geo Baker and having some laughs with the always-entertaining Joey Downes. Peter Kiss, I feel, would get along well with the aforementioned trio and while Shaq Carter is a little more on the quiet side, he was a hard worker for the Scarlet Knights.

My second choice would be House No. 3, although hanging with coach Steve Pikiell, I think, would be fun based on what he likes to watch.

