RHoops quarantine house: Which house would you choose?
Scroll through Twitter or take a gander on many sports news websites and you'll see quarantine houses popping up left and right.
The idea, is, for you to choose which house of current players you'd rather be stuck at home with during the coronavirus pandemic. TKR used players from the 2019 roster as well as the predicted 2020 roster in addition to head coach Steve Pikiell for an even 20.
HOUSE 1
Geo Baker
Peter Kiss
Shaq Carter
Joey Downes
HOUSE 2
Ron Harper Jr.
Mamadou Doucoure
Dean Reiber
Luke Nathan
HOUSE 3
Myles Johnson
Jacob Young
Mawot Mag
Nick Brooks
HOUSE 4
Paul Mulcahy
Akwasi Yeboah
Cliff Omoruyi
Daniel Lobach
HOUSE 5
Montez Mathis
Caleb McConnell
Oskar Palmquist
Steve Pikiell
If I had to pick, I'd go with House No. 1. I can't pass up doing crazy step-back challenges with Geo Baker and having some laughs with the always-entertaining Joey Downes. Peter Kiss, I feel, would get along well with the aforementioned trio and while Shaq Carter is a little more on the quiet side, he was a hard worker for the Scarlet Knights.
My second choice would be House No. 3, although hanging with coach Steve Pikiell, I think, would be fun based on what he likes to watch.
