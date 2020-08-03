REPORT: Rutgers Football's coronavirus cases have doubled
Last week it was announced that the Rutgers football team will be put in quarantine due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among student-athletes. On Monday night there was a report from Keith Sargeant of NJ.com that the situation has gotten worse.
Breaking: Rutgers football coronavirus outbreak doubles, extends to staff https://t.co/e9wwug9rgg— Keith Sargeant (@KSargeantNJ) August 4, 2020
The report stated that the confirmed positive cases among the team has almost doubled from 15 to 28 since the original report. The current number of positive includes both players and multiple staff members.
The report also says that multiple players are experiencing symptoms where as several others are considered asymptomatic.
